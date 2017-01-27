1 dead, 1 injured in Warlock drive-by shooting

A Thursday evening shooting in Warlock, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, has left one man dead and another in critical condition at a city hospital.

This publication was told that 38-year-old East Ruimveldt resident Andrew Fraser, called “Zeggy”, was pronounced dead on arrival following a reported drive-by shooting that occurred around 20:30hrs. Reports are that the Fraser was a clothes vendor who plied his trade in the Arcade.

While details remain sketchy regarding reasons for the attack, this publication understands that another man was shot in the side of the abdomen and was listed as critical following surgery. He was identified as Stanley Abram, age 26.

The Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) was crowded with relatives and neighbours who were anxiously awaiting word on the condition of their loved ones.

Reports are that sometime after 21:30h, the body of Andrew Fraser was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary, unbeknownst to many of the hysterical relatives who were still in shock over what had occurred.

Police are still hunting suspects in relation to the deadly attack. Additional details will be provided as more information becomes available. (Shemuel Fanfair:Guyana Times)