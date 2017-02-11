1 charged for burning to death of 8-month-old

One of the men accused of setting a Kaneville, East Bank Demerara house on fire which resulted in the death of an eight-month-old baby, on Friday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with murder.

Nigel Dudson is accused of setting the Lot 462 Third Field, Kaneville, house on fire on January 23, 2017, in the company of others which resulted in the death of Romain Seth.

The prosecution is contending that a fire razed the residence of the deceased toddler and left 10 other persons homeless.

The prosecution also stated that the owner of the house, Michelle Menezes, had related that the accused, a few days prior to the incident, had threatened to set the building on fire and kill them all.

Dudson, an ex-soldier and miner who resides in Kaneville, was subsequently arrested on February 2, 2017.

The case will continue on February 16.

Meanwhile, the Police have issued a wanted bulletin for two other men for questioning in connection with the fire. Keon Ashby and Waynie (only name given), who is also called “Shark”, both of Kaneville, were reportedly part of a gang that set the house on fire by hurling an explosive device through a window.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Ashby and Waynie are

asked to contact the nearest Police station or the call 911.